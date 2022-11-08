Gambia: Road to NAYCONF 2022 As Flag Tour Continues

Road to the National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF) 2022 has begun in earnest, as flag tour continue to seek the blessing and support of all stakeholders to ensure a successful youth convergence.

Spearheaded by Ministry and National Youth Council - The Gambia, the entourage accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie Deputy Permanent Secretary Technical (DPS) Musa Mbye, Executive Director of National Youth Council Alagie Jarju, Youth leaders and Members of the National Organizing Committee of 2022 NaYCONF visited the Ministry of Fisheries, Justice, and Tourism and Culture respectively.

The Ministers of these various ministries pledge their readiness to contribute immensely to this year's event in making it a success.

The flag tour is expected to reach other ministries in the coming days and different institutions across the country.

Minister Badjie appealed to his colleagues to support the event meant for young people who form the greater percentage of the population.

NAYCONF is a biennial event, which is meant to bring young people from all over the country and beyond to share their experiences and dilate on issues that affect their lives.

The 13th Edition of NaYCONF will be held from 15th to 23rd December 2022 in Banjul under the theme "The role of youth people in the maintenance of peace and security for socio-economic development of the economic; challenges and Opportunities".

Meanwhile, as part of events ahead of the National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF), the Youth and Sports Minister, Bakary Y. Badjie handed over the flag to the governor of North Bank Region, Lamin Saidykhan in Barra.

Chairperson, Kerewan Area Council and the young people of the region, Governor, Saidykhan received the flag on behalf of the young people of the region.