Gambia: Banto Kunku Youth Furious Over Abuse of Quarry

There is growing anger among the youth in the coastal community of Bato Kunku at what they called 'abuse at the village quarry' by Gimcom Sand Mining Company.

These protesting youth last Thursday organised a peaceful protest to stop the said sand mining company from mining at the village quarry. Their action is also to draw attention of the relevant authorities about the illegal activities at the village quarry to remedy the situation.

This comes amidst growing demand for sand for construction and its related activities, while other domestic factors continue to be a key to economic development. The extraction of these materials continues to make significant contributions to the economy and is the driving force behind all infrastructural development in the country.

Despite these essential advancements over the years, the construction sector also faces many challenges especially destruction to the environment, which requires national attention.

The Bato Kunku quarry is said to be rich in basalt and black sand amongst others. However, of recent times, the site had been dug beyond-ground level, forcing youth of the village to intervene and drawing government's attention to the illegal activity at the site.

In an interview with The Point, Muhammad Sillah, president of Batokunku Youth association, highlighted that the protest in not to instigate any violence, but to ensure their voices are heard.

Mustapha Kandeh, chairman of the Village Development Committee (VDC), said that he had no clue of the partnership agreement between the alkalo of the village and Gimcome Sand Mining Company, claiming that he tried contacting the alkalo on several occasions to come to an understanding, but to no avail.

Buba Dibba, a resident of Batokunku, said that the village is not far from the sea, so continuous mining at the place is causing more harm to the residents.

Another concerned resident, Seedy Wilson, explained that the sea shells have also been removed from the sea side causing a risk factor to the environment.

According to him, during the past regime, mining companies did not restore damages caused to the environment and the same reportedly continues to prevail under President Barrow, which is great violation of environmental laws.

However, in all these predicaments, it is the locals that suffer the most, as millions of dollars of revenue accrued from mining by these mining companies, little or no royalties was utilised for the benefit of the affected communities.