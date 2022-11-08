Gambian Police Officers Graduate From Turkish Police Academy

Three Gambian police officers, Assistant Superintendents Vincent Demba, Momodou Lamin Camara, and Fatou Fofana, last week along with 600 Turkish officers and over 70 other nationalities graduated from the prestigious Turkish National Police Academy in Ankara with Master of Arts degree (M. A.) in security management.

The Gambian police officers had undergone a two-year intensive program, a combination of both academic and professional training in policing tactics.

Meanwhile, 10 officers from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) also left for Turkey on the 20th of October 2022 to pursue Master's degree Programs at the Turkish Police Training Academy.

In this vein, The Gambia Police management has extended statements of felicitation to these officers.

The police management stated: "We wish to also recognise the great partnership between The Gambia and the Turkish police department, which continues to foster academic and professional growth in the two countries as ten (10) officers from the PIU also left for Turkey on the 20th of October 2022 to pursue Masters Degree Programs at the Turkish Police Training Academy."

"As enshrined in our new police doctrine, The Gambia Police Force shall continue to facilitate and provide opportunities for its personnel to enhance their academic and professional competencies in fulfilling their statutory responsibilities," it added.