Gambia: Brikama Pommel Gunjur to Clutch WCR Super Cup Trophy

Brikama on Sunday defeated Gunjur 3-0 in a well-attended final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to clutch the 2022 West Coast Region Super Cup trophy.

The Sateyba boys came for revenge to clinch the West Coast Region Super Cup trophy after slipping to Gunjur 6-2 in the semifinals of the annual football tournament last year.

Bubacarr Bojang (alias Boy Neneh) could have opened the scores for Gunjur in the first minute of the match from penalty spot after wing wizard Lamin Sillah was brought down inside the eighteen yard-box but his shot was saved by Brikama's custodian Ebrima Fadera.

Striker Saikouba Ceesay opened the scores for Brikama in the 4th minute of the match from an excellent strike after capitalising on Gunjur net-minder Ousman Touray's blunder.

Gunjur responded back for an equaliser and crafted some goal-scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Brikama.

Upon resumption of the match, Brikama maintained their supremacy over Gunjur and piled heavy pressure on the Coast Town boys' defence line, creating several goal-scoring opportunities.

Baboucarr Sanneh (alias Morata) netted the second goal for Brikama in the 47th minute of the match to dash Gunjur's hopes of coming back to their feet.

Baboucarr Sanneh alias Morata scored the third goal for Brikama in the 53rd minute of the match to earn Brikama the 2022 West Coast Region zonal Super Cup trophy.

As champions, Brikama went home with a giant trophy, gold medals and a cash prize of D15,000, while Gunjur received silver medals and D10,000 as the runners-up.