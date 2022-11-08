Gambia: Senegalese Investigative Journalist Arrested

The noose is tightening around Pape Alé Niang! Following his arrest and interrogation, the investigative journalist, who is also an administrator of the Dakarmatin site, has just been taken into police custody at the Dakar central police station, according to Seneweb sources.

Pape Alé Niang was arrested and taken to Dakar Urban Security in the early afternoon. According to our sources, the journalist is in the crosshairs of justice for having called the army troops to revolt, discredited the military institution and disclosed documents classified as Secret-Defence in addition to the crime of propagating fake news.