Gambia: Education Ministry Breaks Silence On St. Therese's School Veils Seizure

8 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
After some controversial news regarding the issue of seizing students' veils at St. Therese's Upper Basic School in Kanifing, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has engaged the school administration on the issue to promote religious tolerance.

It was reported days back that the school administration ordered the confiscation of Muslim students' veils in accordance with the school's rules and regulations. The act has brought trending social media confrontation among Gambians and in particular Muslims and Christians.

The ministry in a Press Release indicated that upon receiving this disturbing news, the Permanent Secretary, together with the Director of Regional Education Directorate One in Kanifing and other Senior Officials of the Ministry, visited the school on Friday 4 November 2022 and engaged the school administration, staff and members of the Catholic Education Secretariat on the issue

"During this meeting, it was established that the School Prefects were the ones unilaterally carrying out this act. However, the issue has been addressed. The Ministry wishes to assure the public of its zero tolerance for any act/acts that will trigger religious tension, particularly in schools. Therefore, any individual or institution found to be involved in such acts will face the consequences," the ministry stated.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that it is in their interest to promote the peaceful coexistence of people in The Gambia through religious tolerance at all levels, most especially in schools with people from diverse backgrounds and different faiths.

