Gambia: Trade Ministry Committed to Ensuring Availability of Essential Commodities

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) continues to remain committed to ensuring that essential commodities are available, accessible, and affordable to the general public especially during these trying times of Global economic turmoil as prices of essential commodities are on the rise as a result of COVID 19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine War.

These factors have disrupted global food production and supply chain prompting global food crisis particularly in the developing countries.

As part of the Government on-going efforts at ensuring availability of affordable essential commodities in the country, the National Food Security and Marketing Corporation (Formerly GGC) was encouraged to intervene in the importation of Essential Commodities with a view to increasing the supply base of these commodities which would also contribute to price stability in the market. The Corporation has accepted the challenge and imported 139 containers of edible cooking oil (MADINA Cooking Oil IV 57 with Vitamin A). These quantities are currently available in stock at the Corporation Head Office at Denton Bridge (Saro). For further information, please contact the Corporation and they can be reached on Tel: 4227460.

The product is also available at JV General Trading IMPORT & EXPORT Ltd No. 12 Picton Street, Banjul. Tel: 4222892, 2163926, 5037939, or 6664666

Anyone interested in buying edible cooking oil for domestic consumption can get it at the former GGC at a reduced wholesale price of D1, 695.00 (One thousand six hundred and ninety-five dalasis) per 20 litre gallon and D495.00 (Four hundred and ninety-five Dalasis) per 5 litre gallon.

The Government through the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment would like to use this opportunity to reassure the general public that the government is concerned about the price volatility of essential commodities and is taking all necessary measures to ensure that these goods are available, accessible and affordable. We want to take this opportunity to inform general public that the Ministry is also involve in other initiatives that it believes would impact positively on the prices of these commodities and would very soon share the information with the public through a press conference.