Gambia: GTTI Students Dominate Regional Skills Contest At Mansakonko

Students from The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) recently stole the show at the regional competition held in Mansakonko in the Lower River Region (LRR).

Organised by the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, the competition was within the framework of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (UNESCO-KOICA) project dubbed: "Youth Empowerment through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in The Gambia."

The skill contest is focused on five thematic areas namely; floor and wall tiling, fashion designing, refrigeration, electrical installation and block laying.

Winners in the various categories include; Binta O. Bah, a 26-year-old from Soma in the Fashion Design category; Momodou L. Jallow, 23, from Berending in the electrical installation category; Barrow Ceesay, 27, from Farafenni emerged winner in the refrigeration and air-conditioning; Zakaria N. Fadera of Bundung secured an award in Block Laying while Mai Sanyang of Pakalinding, received an award in Floor and Wall Tiling category.

Binta O. Bah, who won the award in fashion design, is a student at Gaye Njoro, while the rest of the awardees attend GTTI Kanifing campus and Mansakonko sub-division respectively.

According to organisers, all the winners would later be invited to attend a National Awards Ceremony, where they will be presented their various prizes.

The 3rd round of the competition will be held in Bakau and Kanifing in early November 2022.

Also, the winners of the Regional Skills Competition will have the chance to compete at the National Competition which will be held at the University of Science, Engineering and Technology (USET) at Kanifing mid-November 2022.