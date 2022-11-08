Gambians Discontent Over Economic Hardship As Basic Food Price Skyrockets

The skyrocketing prices of basic food commodities as well as hard economic realities of life is making life unbearable for many families in the country. This has forced some families on the brink, with no option, but to vent out their discontentment.

Some traders and customers at the busy Serekunda and Latri Kunda markets respectively, expressed concern about government's inaction to find a lasting solution to the frequent price hikes of basic food commodities across the country. This growing phenomenon, they opined, has affected every Gambian directly or indirectly.

In a recent interview with The Point, both customers and vendors commented on the constant skyrocketing nature of basic food commodities in the country.

For Nyimading Marong, a regular customer at Latri-kunda market, Gambians blame the government of the Gambia for failing to control the price hike.

"Gambians expressed their concerns and frustration on the increases of basic food commodities in the market and the corner shops across the country."

Ya Awa Sanyang and Naba Ceesay, who are both vendors at the Serekunda market, called on the government to help control the prices of basic food commodities in the country, which they said, is for the best interest of the citizens.

Jainaba Njie and Sira Daffeh, customers, who normally visit the market on weekends, also called on government of the Gambia to find a possible solution to remedy the situation. They, however, expressed concern over the alarming increases of food commodities in the country.

Lamin Kojira, a native of Niamina West, urged government to stabilise the price of food commodities, saying the prices of basic food commodities in the country have shot-up in the markets across the country.

"Affordable and accessible food prices are key determinants in any nation's development."

Kojira observed that going round some of the major urban markets, the price for a bag of rice is now pegged at least D1,500, while a 20-litre gallon of oil costs almost D2,000.

"A bag of onion, sugar and other food commodities have all shot up overnight. This has even left tongues-wagging over the skyrocketing nature of foodstuffs."