Gambia: Cricket National Team Commence Training Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The Gambia National Cricket Association (GNCA) team has intensified training ahead of their 2022-23 Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

The team will use their training sessions to prepare fit enough for the cricket qualifiers to be staged in Kigali, Rwanda, later this month.

Speaking to Points Sports at their training ground at the McCarthy Square in Banjul, head coach of the Gambia Cricket Association, Mbaye Dumbuya, said the boys have been training since last week, adding that they were trying to work on their fitness.

"Today we are having our game situation to work on our technical approach towards the tournament because the boys have not got much competitiveness because of the raining season and the league matches were not played in many games," Dumbuya said, adding: "We did have a couple of games and I think we will do better."

Dumbuya said they were working to get ready for competitiveness and they "have the skills and talents" to perform.

The coach added that they would prepare themselves mentally for the qualifiers.

He further called on all and sundry to help the team, saying they have some difficulties in transporting players for training.

Captain of The Gambia Cricket National team, Peter B. Campbell, said the "preparation is positive", adding that they would go all out to become victorious.

For his part, the President of Gambia Cricket Association, Johnny Gomez, thanked BCC, GAF and MRC for their support

"We started the preparations since last week, as we invited 26 players," he said, pointing out: "We are having another trial and during the week, we will announce our final squad of 16."

Mr Gomez revealed that the team last participated in the tournament in 2018.