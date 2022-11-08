Gambia: Coach Saintfiet Names 23-Man Squad Ahead of Turkey Training Camp

The Gambia Senior National team coach Tom Saintfiet yesterday, Monday 7 named his 23-man squad for the Scorpions' upcoming international training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

The Scorpions will be in Turkey for a 7-day international training camp during FIFA international break to prepare themselves fit enough for their crunch 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali in March 2023.

The Belgian-Gambian coach and his Scorpions charges will be in Turkey from 14 to 20 November 2022.

The Gambia will play two international friendly matches against Democratic Republic of Congo on 17 November 2022 and Liberia on 20 November 2022.

There are first senior call-ups for OB Odense teenage sensation Yankuba Minteh and Jesper Ceesay.

Hamza Barry has made his long-awaited comeback for the first time in more than three years having returned to full fitness.

Ebrima Darboe, Steve Trawally, Ebou Adams, Modou Barrow, Alfusainey Jatta, Saidy Janko and Sheriff Sinyan are all set to miss the Democratic Republic of Congo and Liberia international friendly matches due to injuries.

Ebrima Colley is set to miss the Democratic Republic of Congo and Liberia international friendly games due to personal reasons, while Salford City did not release Ibou Touray.

The following are the charges in the 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye, Modou Gaye and Ebrima Jarju.

Defenders: Ismaila Jome, Omar Colley, James Gomez, Maudo Jarju, Noah Sonko Sundberg and Muhammed Sanneh.

Midfielders: Hamza Barry, Sainey Njie, Jesper Ceesay, Ablie Jallow, Sulayman Marreh, Saikou Touray, Sulayman Bojang, Alieu Fadera and Musa Barrow.

Forwards: Yankuba Minteh, Lamin Jallow, Abdoulie Sanyang, Assan Ceesay and Muhammed Badamosi.