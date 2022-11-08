Gambia: IEC Registers New Political Party

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the registration of yet another new political party in the country.

In a media release, IEC stated that it duly registered a new political party called People's Alliance Party (PAP) after meeting all requirements for registration as a political party under section 105 of Elections Act 2009.

The party's particulars are as follow: Secretary General and party leader: Ebrima Tabora Manneh

Party Secretariat: 3 Grant Street, Banjul. Party Acronym: PAP Party Colours: Navy Blue (Top) and post office Red (Bottom) Party Symbol: Gambian Broom

Party Motto: Progress, Unity, Responsibility and Empowerment (PURE).