Gambia: IEC Registers New Political Party

8 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the registration of yet another new political party in the country.

In a media release, IEC stated that it duly registered a new political party called People's Alliance Party (PAP) after meeting all requirements for registration as a political party under section 105 of Elections Act 2009.

The party's particulars are as follow: Secretary General and party leader: Ebrima Tabora Manneh

Party Secretariat: 3 Grant Street, Banjul. Party Acronym: PAP Party Colours: Navy Blue (Top) and post office Red (Bottom) Party Symbol: Gambian Broom

Party Motto: Progress, Unity, Responsibility and Empowerment (PURE).

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.