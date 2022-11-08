Ghana: GHALCA to Hold General Assembly Thursday

8 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will hold its Annual General Assembly on Thursday.

The one-day event will take place at the association's secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9am, a statement from the association said.

It will be attended by representatives of Premier League Clubs, Division One League outfits, Regional Football Association for Divisions two and three as well as women clubs.

Issues to be discussed by the general assembly include the Administrative Manager's report, Chairman's report, Audit Report, Constitution Review and programme of action for the association.

