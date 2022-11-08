Ghana: Zambian Energy Board in Ghana to Understudy NPA

A seven-member delegation from the Energy Regulatory Board of Zambia is in the country to understudy the operations of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in the regulation of the petroleum downstream industry.

The team seeks to have a better insight into the implementation of price deregulation, fuel marking, electronic cargo tracking and the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF).

An arrangement has been made to visit the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Akosombo depot, an oil marketing company, and a fully automated retail outlet to have hands-on experience in their operations.

Welcoming the delegation at the NPA in Accra yesterday, a Deputy Chief Executive of NPA, MrPerry Okudzeto, said collaboration between countries was critical now, especially for regulators of the energy industry.

For instance, he said, with the crisis in the energy industry, access to forex and petroleum products had become difficult.

Mr Okudzeto therefore, said such collaboration and sharing of experiences were crucial to help member countries to come out of the storm.

He assured the delegation of NPA's readiness to take it through its operations, including visits to system areas in Accra and Tema "to gain insight into what we do."

The leader of the delegation, Mr Simweemba Buumba, thanked the NPA for accepting the request to understand Ghana's downstream industry.

He said his team was ready to learn from NPA, and affirmed the commitment of Zambia to continue its collaboration with Ghana.

"We look forward to learning from you. The collaboration will continue," he said.

Giving an overview of Ghana's downstream petroleum industry, the Director of Policy Coordination of NPA, Mrs Sheila Abiemo, said the deregulation regime introduced by the government had brought about price decontrol, transparent pricing and ensured the implementation of the UPPF regime.

She said the NPA regulates the importation of crude oil and refined petroleum products, and indicated that the Authority supplies the products to the power, aviation, and mining industries as well as the retail markets.

For his part, the UPPF Coordinator, Mr Jacob Amuah, said the implementation of the UPPF regime had ensured equal prices of petroleum products across the country, reduced dumping and fraudulent claims.