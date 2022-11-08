Ghana: Abdul-Razak Header Powers OLY Over Medeama

Accra Great Olympics climbed to third spot on the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) table with a 1-0 victory over visiting Medeama SC in their match day five game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

An 80th minute header from striker Yusif Abdul-Razak secured the three maximum points for the 'Dade Boys'and sent the Tarkwa lads back to Tarkwa empty handed.

The defeat was Medeama's third straight loss of the season and condemned them to 13th place on the table with six points.

Coach of Medeama, David Duncan fielded a youthful side; benched experienced players like Vincent Atingah, Ishmael Hammond, Jean Vital Ourega, Theophilus Anoba and Rashid Nortey for Abdulai Nurudeen, Prosper Owusu Boakye, Hafiz Mohammed, Manuel Mantey and Mukhtar Moro.

That decision proved costly as they lacked experience.

Although they started well, indecision on the part of Owusu Boakye saw him miss begging opportunities that came his way.

Samuel Ashie Quaye went to close fetching the opener for the host in the seventh minute when he was put through on goal but with only goalkeeper Kofi Mensah at his mercy, he shot into the latter's body.

In the 37th minute, Medeama were left off the hook when Moro swiftly cleared an Abdul-Razak goal bound strike off the goal line.

Six minutes later Raymond Oko Grippman was at the other side of the pitch this time also clearing off the goal line an opportunity for Derrick Fordjour.

Back from the break both coaches - Yaw Preko of Olympics and Duncan made changes.

One of Preko's substitutes, Varney Sando delivered a cross from the left flank for Abdul-Razak to head home the only goal of the match.