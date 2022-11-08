Ghana: UK-Based Ghanaian Weightlifter Shows Form in Cairo

A UK-based Ghanaian weightlifter, Solomon Nii Nortey Ocquaye, showed extraordinary grit and determination to win three medals at the Africa Seniors Weightlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The strong-minded lifter contested in the 109kg weight category that roared off from October 26-31, last month.

Ocquaye was accompanied by US-based female lifter Marie Korkor Agbah-Hughes and national team coach Michael Johnson Abotsi.

Though she was under the weather, Marie put up a remarkable performance and placed fifth in the women +87 class.

"Things didn't go the way I envisaged as a result of the fever I had ahead of the competition. All the same, I'm happy with my output and I know it will only be better," she assured.

Ocquaye was equally thrilled at his form.

"I'm highly elated to achieve this feat and hope to work harder and improve on my performance in future competitions," he said.

The dire financial situation of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) meant that the athletes were forced to take care of their own trip.

The Africa Senior Championships is one of the competitions earmarked for the nation's weightlifters to prepare for the Paris 2023 Games qualifiers.

It is also to prepare the athletes thoroughly towards the 13th Accra 2023 Africa Games, slated for July 4.

Ghana is holding the highly-esteemed multi-sport festival for the first time since its inception in Congo Brazzaville, 1965.