Ghana: Police Probe Violent Chieftaincy Dispute At Enchi

The police have started investigations into a violent chieftaincy dispute at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, which resulted in the death of four and injury of one person, last Sunday.

Crime scene experts and reinforcement teams have also been dispatched from the police national headquarters in Accra to assist their colleagues in the Western North Regional Police Command to ensure law and order in Enchi.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the police have restored calm in the area, beefed up security at the palace of the Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, Enchitownship and surrounding communities.

"We wish to urge the public, in this case, our revered chieftaincy institution, which is the embodiment of our customs, traditions and values to use peaceful and due judicial process in resolving differences to avoid such needless deaths," the police said.

The statement assured the public that the police would apprehend the perpetrators involved in the violent attack to face prosecution.

Four unknown men, who attempted to attack some persons at the palace of Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II, Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, have been shot dead.

The deceased, alleged to be between the ages of 45 and 60, are yet to be identified by their relatives and the bodies have been deposited at the Enchi Government hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A woman, who suffered injuries as a result of the indiscriminate gunshot into the crowd, was rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

A source disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said those who lost their lives stormed the Paramount Chief's palace at about 6.15 am on Sunday.

It added that though the cause of the attack was not yet known, it was believed to be associated with chieftaincy dispute.

Although the police have declined to comment on the incident, they have beefed up security at the palace and in the municipality.

When the GNA visited areas within Enchi, it was realised that calm had returned to the town as people were going about their normal duties.