Ghana: WPL - Police Ladies Win At Last

Police Ladies FC lifted the gloom over their performance in the ongoing Malta Guinness Women League by recording a 3-0 away win over LadyStrikers FC in their Southern zone game, played at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast over the weekend.

Goals from Bernice Apprey Arhinful, Jane Ayieyam and Deborah Afriyie brought joy to the hearts of the uniform Ladies, who until the win had lost three games and drawn one.

The visitors were on top at the start of the game with Grace Animah coming close to opening the scoring on the 12th minute but Yasmin Haruna pushed it over the goal line.

Six minutes after that effort, Arhinful found the back of the net with a strike from outside the box.

Lady Strikers came in strongly after the goal, pushing more women forward but that exposed them as striker Ayieyam capitalised on their defensive frailties to score the second goal on the 30th minute.

Back from recess, Afriyie raced past the defenceto score the third goal three minutes into the half.

Meanwhile, league leaders Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies recorded their fifth straight win of the campaign with a 4-0 defeat of debutants Ridge City at the Sekondi Gyandu Park on Saturday.

In other matches in the zone, Soccer Intellectuals lost 1-2 to Thunder Queens at the Mankessim Astroturf Park, Berry Ladies played 1-1 draw with visiting Army Ladies at the Madina Astroturf Park while Faith Ladies FC lost 2-1 to Essiam Socrates FC at the McDan La Town Park.

Defending champion Ampem Darkoa Ladies returned to winning ways with a 4-0 home victory over PearlPia Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Northern Ladies thrashed Candy Soccer Academy 5-2 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Ash Town Ladies drew 0-0 with Prisons Ladies at the Bantama Astroturf Park while Tamale Super Ladies defeated Fabulous Ladies 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday.