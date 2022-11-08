Ghana: Golf - Mbii Win GCB Bank's 2nd Classic Medal

Christopher Mbii emerged winner of the GCB Bank's second Classic Medal golf competition held on Saturday at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club in Accra.

He recorded a net score of 63 to pick the Men's category A ultimate prize after beating stiff competition from John Quarshie by 10 strokes to take home a trophy and other GCB Bank customized souvenirs.

Dacosta Amofa Owusu settled for the third position with a 74 net score.

Beatrice Dovlo was sensational in the Lady's event as she recorded 68 net score to win the category.

She won ahead of Hajia Zenabu Akoto and Abena Ntrakwa-Mensah on countback to take the Lady's top prize.

A 68 net score also powered Chief John Asafo-Adjaye to snatch the category B prize, beating Nana Yaw Bamfo and Sangchul Han on countback in that order.

The Nearest to the Pin award went to Tafo Club's Victor King Bosor, while Floria Hurtubise picked the Longest Drive prize.

Fourteen year-old Celebrity Golf Club's Michael Nyarko left the course with the Longest Drive prize.

Speaking after the event, GCB Bank Managing Director, Emmanuel Lamptey, expressed the bank's commitment to maintaining and improving the competition to attract more players.

He said, despite the current economic challenges the outfit was ready to stand by its numerous clients to grow their businesses.