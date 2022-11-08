Ghana: Work On Kyiase Ma Basic School Block Begins

Elmina — The Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Appiah, has cut sod for work to commence on the construction of a classroom block for Kyiase MA Basic School, in the municipality.

The school currently runs its Junior High School (JHS) stream in nearby churches due to the dilapidated nature of the current classrooms.

After its completion, the facility would have three classrooms, a staff common room, headteacher's office with storeroom, a six seater KVIP and 105 mono desks.

The project is expected to be completed in 6months.

Mr Appiah stated that, the facility when completed, would help improve teaching and learning at the JHS, adding that it would be equipped with the necessary facilities.

He said the assembly was committed to improving educational facilities as some of the structures were in a deplorable state.

Mr Appiah commended the headmaster and teachers for their contributions to the development of education in the area.

He appealed to parents to take keen interest in the education of their children.

Mr Appiah praised the government for promoting education in the area, saying the introduction of the free SHS policy, was proof of the commitment of the government to ensuring that students attain SHS education regardless of financial constants.

The head teacher of Kyiase MA Basic School, Albert Jason, said the current block which was in dilapidated state, had compelled the school to use nearby church buildings for classes.

The Chief of Komenda Kyiase, Nana Kow Effiam V, said, the construction of a new classroom by the assembly was commendable and must be supported.

He appealed for support from the government and the assembly for the completion of a teacher's accommodation started by members of the community but had been abandoned for lack of funds.

The completion of the teacher's quarters, he said, would ensure the retention of teachers posted to the town.

In a related development, the MCE cut sod for the construction of a theatre block for the Elmina Polyclinic.

Dr Felix G. K Derbby, the Acting Medical superintendent of Elmina Polyclinic,

expressed his gratitude to the assembly for contributing to the development of healthcare sector.

The MCE, Ebo Appiah, said that the construction was part of measures to transform the hospital. The facility is expected to be completed within eight months.