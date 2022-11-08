Ghana: 24 Communities At Mion Connected to National Grid

Sang — The Member of Parliament(MP) for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region Mr Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba has helped to get 24 communities connected to the national grid in the last two years.

He said the connection of the communities to the national grid formed part of the promises he made to the people during 2020 election.

The MP said his aim was to get more than 30 communities connected to the national grid by the end of the year.

Mr Ayaba was speaking at the inauguration of rural electrification project in Gundolilayili, one of the beneficiary communities in Mion on Saturday.

He said bringing development to the people was his top-most priority, and that he was doing everything possible to accomplish that objective.

"You voted for me to change the narrative of development in the Mion constituency and I am exactly changing the narrative as your hardworking MP," he stated

He assured them that he would continue to deliver on the promises he made to them.

The MP said when he assumed the position he realised that only few communities out of the 72 communities in the constituency were connected to the national grid.

"I first did my survey and these 24 communities were selected to be the first batch to benefit from the rural electrification project" he said.

Mr Ayaba saida survey was currently ongoing at the constituency to capture the next batch of communities to be connected to the national grid under the next phase.

He appealed to the people to exercise patience as he was working tirelessly to get the remaining communities connected to the national grid before 2024 elections.

Mr Abudu Wagon, a resident of Kofori thanked the MP for helping to get the communities connected to the national grid.

He said their children would now have sound mind to study as there was light now in the community.

He stated that they would no more trek miles to neighbouring communities to charge their phones or lamps.