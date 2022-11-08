Ghana: 'Citizens' Participation in Assemblies' Activities Will Shore up Devt'

Citizens' have been asked to participate in the Assemblies processes to accelerate the growth and development of communities.

Their participation is crucial in the drawing of the assemblies' composite budget to proritise projects that would transform communities.

Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, made the call and appealed to citizens' not to shy away from contributing to the growth and development of their communities since they were crucial in the drawing of the assembly's composite budget under the participation in assembly processes and modalities and platforms for participation.

Speaking at a Composite Budget hearing meeting organised by the Assembly with some stakeholders in Tumu,he called for citizens' participation and contributions in revenue mobilisation which was needed in shaping the plans of the assemblies for the future to sustain growth and development to improve livelihoods and create jobs and wealth.

The assembly, Mr Yakubu intimated, had constructed and completed two three-unit classroom blocks at Gbanabisi, Tumu Midwifery, drilled two boreholes at Gwosi Upper, Nanchala,reshaped Pina -Tanla-Nitalo feeder road and established10,000 cashew seedlings plantation.

Bukari Basi, the Sissala East Municipal Budget Analyst, in a presentation, disclosed that the assembly had put in place a revenue Improvement Action Plan (RIAP) to shore up its poor performance in revenue mobilisation.

He noted that the plan formed part of measures to provide effective and efficient strategies and guidelines to generate and meet revenue targets set for the future.

"The purpose of the hearing is to engage stakeholders to assist in reviewing assembly's budget performance and discuss priority programmes and projects to be undertaken in the 2023 fiscal year and apart from grants and aids from the government and donations and grants from development partners, the assembly has challenges in generating revenue through its Internal Generated Funds.

"The assembly is likely not to meet its Internal Generated Funds target again for the 2022 fiscal year because the assembly's target of GH₵990,000.00 may not be met as only GH₵381,082.56 was generated as of August and likely to repeat the same target for the period 2023," Mr Basi lamented.

He suggested training of more revenue collectors to help shore up revenue mobilisation for the assembly to be able to carry out set initiatives.