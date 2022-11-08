Ghana: NDC Delegates, Faithful Endorse Duffuor - for Flag Bearer-Ship Race

Scores of members and supporters including delegates of National Democratic Congress (NDC) have affirmed that the former Minister of Finance a, Dr Kwabena Duffuor who is vying for the position of the flag bearer on the ticket of the party.

They said he is the best among the presidential candidates in the flag bearer race to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Those interviewed after Dr Duffuor declared his readiness to contest NDC flag bearer race affirmed his superiority above other potential presidential hopefuls of the party.

They indicated their support for Dr Duffuor and assured to vote massively for him to win the presidential slot of the party to lead NDC to win political power in 2024 in order to address the current economic challenges facing Ghanaians.

In the random sample interviewed, they pointed out that they would vote for Dr. Duffuor because he had the prerequisite experience, contacts both international and across the country and had impacted many lives through his many philanthropic works.

The interviewees stated that Dr Duffuor is the best candidate to be voted to lead the NDC in the 2024 elections because he understands how to take deliberate steps and actions to create ripple effects that could impact on the economy and make life better for the people.

They recalled that as former Minister of Finance, Dr Duffuor oversaw the country's economic prospects which gave rise to flourishing careers among the youth and his tenure as former Minister of Finance under the late President Professor Atta-Mills witnessed massive establishment of companies including financial institutions which had been driven by the hope of the recovering economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The supporters and members of the NDC pointed out that Dr Duffuor had taken many unemployed youth out of the streets, created massive direct jobs and indirect ones, assembled the best Economic Team ever, made of young professionals, who came back from overseas to work and some of them now political leaders and world leaders in their own right.

"Dr Duffuor had a proven record of bringing young, unknown professionals into service, many of them ministers brought in by him were in their 20s and early 40s, have become financial gurus and experts in their states.

"There is no basis for, comparing Dr Duffuor with other presidential candidates, out of all those vying for the position of flag-bearer, Dr Duffuor is the only one with presidential campaign experience, there is no doubt in our mind if given the opportunity to become Ghana's president in 2024, Dr Duffuor will bring to practice his past experience in economics and governance," they alluded.