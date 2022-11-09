Uganda to End School Year Early Amid Ebola Outbreak

Kampala, Uganda — The Ugandan government says it will end the school year earlier than planned because of an Ebola outbreak that has affected 23 students, including eight children who died.

Millions of Ugandan students in primary and secondary schools will be affected by the decision to end the semester two weeks early, due to the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for education, announced the closure on Tuesday.

"Pre-primary, primary and secondary schools will close for Term 3 holidays on Friday, 25th November 2022," Kaducu said.

According to the Ministry of Education, Ebola cases were found at five schools in the Kampala, Wakiso and Mubende districts.

Kaducu said the Cabinet of President Yoweri Museveni made the decision to close schools nationwide based on concerns that crowded schools will increase infection rates for the virus.

The schools with affected children have been cordoned off and are being asked to decontaminate their facilities so children can safely return after the new year.

The decision to end the school term early is a disappointment to many families. Ugandan schools were closed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic before reopening earlier this year.