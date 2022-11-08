Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Urges Candidates On Ebola As They Write Ple Exams

The Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has urged candidates to protect themselves from the deadly Ebola as they write their final Primary Leaving Exams today.

Gen Muhoozi's message was read by Charlotte Busingye, the chairperson of Jenga Uganda an association working in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As you sit for your national examinations, Jenga Uganda and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba would like to let you know that we are behind you and cheering you on to the finish line. You might be feeling stressed, overwhelmed, confused and tired out but that is just a normal feeling. We have all been through it. Give the examinations everything you have got and know that whatever happens next, you have what it takes to succeed in life. Your final grades won't change that,"Busingye said.

According to Busingye PLE candidates should offer their best as they write the final exams .

"I want to let you under that education is very powerful. Education will give you the capacity to have a voice and a presence whether that through the way you use words, the way you create, the way you play sport or perform."

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that Jenga Uganda associates with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba whom she described as being a pillar in state building, peace, security and regional integration.