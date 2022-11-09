Liberia: Senate Cites Authorities for RIA Road

as Dillon terms road as a death trap

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has cited authorities at the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning, Public Works, Mines and Energy, Natural Resources & Environment as well as the National Road Fund.

The various institutions are to appear before the Committee of a Whole on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 2 pm.

The Plenary's decision was based on a communication from Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

Dillon had informed the plenary that the East International Company contracted to reconstruct and expand the ELWA to RIA Highway, clearly lacks the credentials, capacity, and ability to handle such a contract.

The Montserrado County Senator further indicated in his communication that, the quality of work being done on the long corridor of the road from ELWA to RIA is poor.

He warned that it has become more like a "death trap" to commuters plying the route and is causing grave loss to business owners.

According to Senator Dillon, some stores may even shut down, if not already shut down, as a result of the embarrassment already caused by the poor construction of the road.

Based on these reasons, Senator Dillon requested the intervention of the Senate Plenary to cite the concerned Ministries and Government agencies to explain in detail the actual information concerning the ELWA to RIA Highway Road contract.

Meanwhile, the Plenary of the Senate also instructed the Ministries and agencies to forward all relevant documents surrounding the ELWA to RIA Road Contract to the Secretary of the Senate before their appearances.