Liberia: NAYMOTE Launches Over U.S.$1 Million Democracy Advancement Program

Monrovia — NAYMOTE Liberia with support from the Swedish Embassy near Monrovia has launched over US$1m Democracy Advancement Program (DAP) in Liberia.

The program is expected to last for three years.

Speaking on Tuesday in Monrovia during the launch of the program, Naymote Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo said the program will focus on youth advancement, accountability, and good governance in the most populated counties including Montserrado, Nimba, Lofa, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties.

According to Mr. Jarwolo, major components of the program will focus on democratic governance and innovation of targeting the bigger counties.

He said the program is set in a way that will bring direct or indirect benefits to several Liberians despite it being run in five counties.

He further said many expected outcomes of the program will feature women and girls getting informed about political leadership as well as informing and building their capacities to take the lead in becoming part of the country's democratic governance processes.

He added that efforts to increase the tracking of political promises as well as the president monitoring meter and legislative performance will become more effective to ensure the promotion of accountability and transparency under the three years DAP program.

Presenting the goal of the program Director Jarwolo stressed that they are going to enhance democratic governance for inclusive development.

"Responsive and accessible government we are going to be pushing. We will work to make the people demand from their government and the government in return delivering to the people where quality leadership will be shown," he intimated.

Jarwolo noted that the reason for which the demand could be so high on government by its people under the program is to make the government politically accountable so that citizens can benefit from national leadership.

"This program is also going to strengthen our flagship program the Young Political Leadership School of Africa. Providing mentorship and internship to young women who will form part of campaign teams of political parties in the various communities," he maintained.

The program which is built on Research, Advocacy, and Civic Engagement (RACE) according to Jarwolo will also ensure that citizens are aware of the operation of the service county's service centers and local government is responsive to the need of citizens especially women and youth within the selected counties.

Launching the program, Banica Elliott, President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) lauded Naymote for the work done over the years in attracting international organizations to fund the unique plans in the Democracy Advancement Program.

Miss Elliott revealed that it is not in any way much suppressing to have Naymote implement the program because the institution remains outstanding in the insurance of good governance, democracy, and political development.

According to her, Naymote with a resilient focus on the young generation of Liberia under her three years program could reshape the style of Liberian society.

She said with the objectives of the program highlighting accountability, democracy, and governance the youth inclusion clause with emphasis on women's participation and commitment shows that Naymote and her political leadership school are set to make more impacts.