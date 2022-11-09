Liberia: Gongloe Campaign Receives Big Boost

-As USA Minnesota chapter donates vehicles

Presidential hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe's campaign team has received a big boost.

To enhance mobility and transportation, Team Gongloe in the United States of America, Minnesota on Tuesday, 8 November 2022 made a presentation of two vehicles to Team Gongloe in Liberia.

The donated vehicles will be used for operation in the upcoming 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The vehicles were presented to Team Gongloe at its office in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The presentation was made in the presence of several women and youth who are supporters of Cllr. Gongloe's presidential bid.

The presentation was made on behalf of the Team Gongloe US Minnesota Chapter through a video call.

The Executive Director of Team Gongloe Minnesota Mr. Joe Muhlenburg said the gesture is the way of Team Gongloe in the United States, Minnesota helping to boost the campaign of Cllr. Gongloe ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr. Muhlenburg noted that it is time that Liberians rally around team Gongloe by making Cllr. Gongloe the next president of Liberia.

He said Gongloe will redeem the country from the current crisis, adding that gone are those days when people will elect people based on tribalism or for money.

"This is the beginning of a new day for all Liberians to come together in changing the narratives of politics in Liberia," Mr. Muhlenburg.

"Cllr. Gongloe is a person who is well-prepared to lead the country. He is a man of integrity, and transparency and has a strong respect for the law," Mr. Muhlenburg added.

He said he believes that with this and Cllr. Gongloe's stance against corruption, in Liberia, will make a change.

Speaking on the visit of Cllr. Gongloe to the United States of America, Mr. Muhlenburg disclosed that they are well prepared and organized to receive Cllr. Gongloe in Minnesota on 26 November.

He explained that they are currently having tickets on sale and the first batch of tickets that were printed is all finished.

He added that they have printed the second batch, and the money will be collected and used to support the presidential bid of Cllr. Gongloe.

"There are many from around several states in the US that are coming for the program in Minnesota. We believe in his ability to lead this country to a better place," Mr. Muhlenburg continued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have secured everything for the arrival of Cllr. Gongloe. We have given two vehicles and we are ready to do more because he is the only person that can change Liberia," he noted.

Receiving the vehicles, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, presidential hopeful, said he was very much happy about the donation from the team from the USA.

He noted that the vehicles will be used for the campaign process, and the team is not surprised by the donation because Team Gongloe in the US has been helping since the start of the process.

Cllr. Gongloe noted that they are going to use the vehicles to reach all around the country.

Speaking further, Cllr. Gongloe said for the past weeks, he and his team had been on a county visitation in Nimba and he was able to interact with citizens in Nimba .

According to him, he was able to reach out to over 165 towns and villages to know what they are going through and to tell them what he will be able to do for Liberians when elected as president of Liberia.