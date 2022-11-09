Liberia: AMEU Graduates Inspired to Remain Steadfast Despite 'Enormous' Challenges

The Executive Director of the Department of Global Witness and Ministry of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Dr. John Green has called on graduates of the challenged graduates of AME University to remain steadfast despite current prevailing challenges in the society.

Serving as the 22nd commencement speaker of AME University on Wednsday, Dr. Green said despite the enormous difficulties faced by Liberians seeking higher education in their country, they should remain steadfast in pursuing their goal in life; adding that academic success requires persistence and determination.

Speaking further, Dr. Green cautioned the university graduates to pursue education and make positive changes in the larger society, something he said will inspire the young generation.

On Wednesday, the AME University held its 22nd commencement convocation at the Jordan Agriculture Institute in the Township of Royesville, Montserrado County.

Also speaking, the President of the AMEU, Dr. Alvin E. Attah announced the establishment of the University's Agriculture College located in the Township.

He said the Jordan Agriculture Institute will now play host to the Daniels Adams School of Excellence, the college of Agriculture of the AME University and the soon to be established colleges of engineering and medical sciences.

Dr. Attah added that the establishment of the Agriculture College is aimed at bringing to reality the dreams of Liberians interested in pursuing higher education in the discipline.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The AME University's President however lauded graduates for breaking the storms and enduring the challenges at the university, adding that there are lots more opportunities in the larger world to ensure a better society.

"Today, the air is charged and the excitement is unmatched. You are excited and relieved and thrilled because today marks both an ending and a beginning" Dr. Attah added.

He said the "graduates have done their work, they have attended countless lectures, debate, research, asked questions and spend endless hours in library and they are more than satisfied the requirements needed to earn a degree at the AME University, so we understand the ending part of graduation; it is the beginning that follows the ending that is the challenge."

He noted that while graduation is an exciting time, it is a time of choice, and the graduates should remember that they have the opportunity to do better than what they have done.

For her part the Valedictorian of the 22nd graduating class Leela Borsay encouraged her fellow graduates to navigate their excitement and uncertainties about the future. She implored them to work hard toward building a world they want to inhabit and not the one about which they have no enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, 579 students walked out of the walls of the African Methodist Episcopal University in various field of studies.