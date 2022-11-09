Kenya: Ruling on DPP Suit to Withdraw Sh7.3 Billion Corruption Charges Against DP Gachagua Due Tomorrow

Nairobi — The ruling in the petition where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is seeking to withdraw the Sh7.3 billion corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set for Thursday.

This is after the DPP applied for the case to be terminated against Gachagua and nine others due to insufficient evidence.

Lead Investigating Officer Kuria Obadia also admitted in an affidavit, that he was pressured by former Director of Criminal Investigations Boss George Kinoti to conclude the probe and recommend Gachagua's prosecution.

The defence team urged the court to find that the DPP acted unlawfully by recommending to prosecution of Gachagua without establishing evidence.