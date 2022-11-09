Kenya: Ruling on DPP Suit to Withdraw Sh7.3 Billion Corruption Charges Against DP Gachagua Due Tomorrow

9 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The ruling in the petition where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is seeking to withdraw the Sh7.3 billion corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set for Thursday.

This is after the DPP applied for the case to be terminated against Gachagua and nine others due to insufficient evidence.

Lead Investigating Officer Kuria Obadia also admitted in an affidavit, that he was pressured by former Director of Criminal Investigations Boss George Kinoti to conclude the probe and recommend Gachagua's prosecution.

The defence team urged the court to find that the DPP acted unlawfully by recommending to prosecution of Gachagua without establishing evidence.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.