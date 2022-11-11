Kenya: Anti-Corruption Court Throws Out Sh7.3 Billion Corruption Case Against Gachagua

Nairobi — The Anti-Corruption Court has terminated the Sh7.3 billion corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin withdrew the application over lack of evidence.

Trial Magistrate Victor Wakumile faulted the DPP for pressing charges on Gachagua and his nine co-accused without conducting conclusive investigations.

He stated that the office the DPP and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should work independently to ensure that public confidence is gained in the administration of justice

He consequently ordered that the cash bail by the DP of sh12 million and his passport to be returned to him as well as his co-accused.

The case was withdrawn under section 87 A of the criminal procedure code.

Judge Wakumile further proposed the formation of the Office of Pre-Trial Judge to review DCI files to verify evidence before DPP prefers charges