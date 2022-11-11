Kenya: Anti-Corruption Court Throws Out Sh7.3 Billion Corruption Case Against Gachagua

10 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Anti-Corruption Court has terminated the Sh7.3 billion corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin withdrew the application over lack of evidence.

Trial Magistrate Victor Wakumile faulted the DPP for pressing charges on Gachagua and his nine co-accused without conducting conclusive investigations.

He stated that the office the DPP and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should work independently to ensure that public confidence is gained in the administration of justice

He consequently ordered that the cash bail by the DP of sh12 million and his passport to be returned to him as well as his co-accused.

The case was withdrawn under section 87 A of the criminal procedure code.

Judge Wakumile further proposed the formation of the Office of Pre-Trial Judge to review DCI files to verify evidence before DPP prefers charges

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.