Nigeria: NBBF Super 8 Finals - Rivers Hoopers, Kwara Falcons Stay Unbeaten

The last game of the day was between Rivers Hoopers and Kano Pillars and it went into overtime.

The third day of the Nigeria Basketball finals known as the NBBF Super Eight witnessed more tightly-fought encounters between the eight participating teams.

The last game of the day which was between Rivers Hoopers and Kano Pillars was a rollercoaster of emotions that had to be extended to overtime at the Basketball Court of the National Stadium in Lagos.

The tight game, which happened to be the highest-scoring game saw Rivers Hoopers, who are one of the favourites to win the Championship, defeat Kano Pillars 69-67 to pick their third win in the group that also contains Kwara Falcons.

Kwara Falcons recorded its third consecutive victory with a slim six-point win over Gombe Bulls. Both sides were even in the second quarter until Kwara Falcons made the difference in the third and consolidated in the fourth for a 67-61 win.

In another game, Police Baton suffered their third defeat, losing to Nigeria Customs with a 22-point wide margin. This was after they were beaten by the Benue Braves on Tuesday. The Customs team won 71-49 to record their second victory in the tournament.

Just like Police Baton, Lagos Islanders also suffered their third defeat at the hands of Benue Braves who recorded their second victory in the tournament. The Northerners defeated the Lagos-based side in a closely fought tie that ended 59-58.