Nigeria: Buhari Visits King Charles At Buckingham Palace

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday visited the British monarch, King Charles, at Buckingham Palace.

The presidency Wednesday shared pictures of the monarch shaking hands with the Nigerian leader.

"The King welcomed the President of Nigeria to Buckingham Palace for an Audience this afternoon," Buckingham Palace tweeted.

Mr Buhari last Monday departed Nigeria for the UK for what his office said was a "routine medical check-up." He is billed to return in the second week of November, according to a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

He had just returned from a six-day official visit to Seoul, the capital of South Korea and presided over an "emergency" meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja before departing for the United Kingdom.

No details have been provided yet of what the two leaders discussed.