Nigeria/Libya: CAF Confederation Cup - Rivers United Progress but Plateau United Lose in Libya

This is the first time in two years that Nigeria will have a representative in the group stage of CAF inter-club competitions.

Only one Nigerian football club, Rivers United, remain in the hunt for a continental title. The Stanley Eguma-led side progressed to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Libyan side Al Nasr SC on Wednesday night.

The Port Harcourt-based side drew 1-1 with Al Nasr SC, after taking a 5-0 into the second leg.

After a barren half hour, Al Nasr broke the deadlock through Abdulsalam Al Fitouri who went past Rivers United's goalkeeper, Seidu Mutawakilu, in the 39th minute but Rivers United cancelled the lead with Nyima Nwagua's strike in the 57th minute.

Before Rivers United took to the pitch, their compatriots, Plateau United, suffered an embarrassing loss to another Libyan opponent, Al Akhdar.

With a 4-1 first-leg advantage, coupled with a goalless first half, the Peace Boys contrived to lose 3-0 to crash out via the away goals rule after the tie ended 4-4.

Both sides played a barren draw in the first half of the game before the hosts broke the deadlock two minutes before the hour mark from Anas Al Werfalli.

Plateau United then conceded two-quick goals within eight minutes; in the 85th and 93rd minute, respectively.