Liberia: 'Imbalance Between High, Low Emitters Still Remains High', President Weah Calls COP27 to Attention

Sharm el-Sheikh — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has warned world leaders meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that the inequity and imbalance between high and low emitters in the climate change architecture still remain high, and that the financial flows also remain disproportionate and unfair to emitting countries.

The President especially called attention to those significant carbon capture capability, and those countries that are expected to reserve their forest without commensurate benefit to the populations.

He however noted that there is still hope and confidence to mitigate and devastating effects of global climate change, something he stressed can only be achieved if the world acted together.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh at the Conference of Parties 27th Edition dubbed COP27, Dr. Weah called on all parties to recommit, re-focus and live up to previous commitments made at COP26 to meet the target of 1.5 degrees Centigrade by 2030.

"We acknowledged our shortcomings in terms of inequity, and admitted our shortfalls in meeting our targets for reducing our carbon emissions and footprints," the Liberian Leader reminded world leaders on commitments made at COP26 forum last year. "We also re-confirmed our commitments to contribute higher levels of financing to support our efforts, and reviewed and re-evaluated our chances of limiting the rise in global warming to meet our temperature target of 1.5 degrees Centigrade by 2030."

Despite those commitments made, the Liberian Chief Executive further noted, there are still inequity and imbalance between high and low emitters in the climate change architecture, and that financial flows within still remain disproportionate and unfair to commensurate with benefits to the populations.

"As we assemble here once again to find a pragmatic and productive way forward, let us do so with renewed dedication, commitment, and sincerity, so that we harness our collective strengths to develop lasting solutions that will save our world, not only for ourselves, but for generations yet unborn," President Weah challenging the Conference of Parties delegates said.

President Weah called on world leaders to stand by the decisions and commitments to be made at COP27 conference in Egypt to avert a global catastrophe noting, ", together can implement and make our one world a better place.