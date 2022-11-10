Liberia: President Weah Arrives in France for Paris Peace Forum, Holds Bilateral Discussion With President Macron On the Margins

9 November 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Paris — On a chain of international duties, the President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, today, November 9, 2022 departed the Arab Republic of Egypt and arrived in Paris, France to attend the 5th Edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

The President was earlier in Morocco and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt where he attended the MEDays Forum and COP27 respectively, delivering Liberia's position on critical world issues, mainly bordering on peace, pandemics and climate change.

He is now in Paris to attend the renowned Paris Peace Forum which serves as a platform upon which state and non-state actors engage in transnational cooperation for collective action.

With the far-reaching and combined effects of crises across the world on people and global cooperation, this year's forum focuses on "Riding out the Multi-Crisis" with special emphasis on managing the fallout of the multi-crisis on populations, cooperating through conflicts, rethinking globalization in a polarized world and catalyzing climate and environmental solutions as well as ensuring a safer and ethical digital world and fostering more inclusive and just societies.

On the margins of the forum, President Weah is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The President is also expected to hold discussions with other world and business leaders.

The two-day Paris Peace Forum kicks off on November 11, 2022 and ends on November 12, 2022..

