Angola: Taag Resumes Flights to Accra and Durban

Luanda — Angola's airlines (TAAG) resumes the schedule of two regional flights to Accra (Ghana) and Durban, South Africa.

In its press note, TAAG announced the departure of its plane this Wednesday (09) from Luanda to Accra (Ghana), and next week, on the 17th, it will resume the route to Durban (South Africa).

Luanda-Accra-Luanda connection will have three weekly frequencies, with flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Luanda-Durban-Luanda route will also have three weekly frequencies, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With this connection, TAAG now covers three important cities in South Africa: Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Accra and Durban new routes will be operated by Boeing 737-700NG aircraft with capacity for 120 passengers, 12 in Business Class and 108 in Economy Class.

These new routes will enable the Angolan airlines (TAAG), later this month, to offer 14 international destinations departing from Luanda: Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), São Paulo/Guarulhos (Brazil), Havana (Cuba).

This include South (Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban), Accra (Ghana), Windhoek (Namibia), Maputo (Mozambique), Kinshasa (DRC), Lagos (Nigeria) and São Tomé (São Tomé and Príncipe).

In December, TAAG will open another regular connection between Luanda and Pointe Noire (Republic of Congo), with two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.