Angola: Taag Resumes Flights to Accra and Durban

9 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's airlines (TAAG) resumes the schedule of two regional flights to Accra (Ghana) and Durban, South Africa.

In its press note, TAAG announced the departure of its plane this Wednesday (09) from Luanda to Accra (Ghana), and next week, on the 17th, it will resume the route to Durban (South Africa).

Luanda-Accra-Luanda connection will have three weekly frequencies, with flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Luanda-Durban-Luanda route will also have three weekly frequencies, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With this connection, TAAG now covers three important cities in South Africa: Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Accra and Durban new routes will be operated by Boeing 737-700NG aircraft with capacity for 120 passengers, 12 in Business Class and 108 in Economy Class.

These new routes will enable the Angolan airlines (TAAG), later this month, to offer 14 international destinations departing from Luanda: Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), São Paulo/Guarulhos (Brazil), Havana (Cuba).

This include South (Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban), Accra (Ghana), Windhoek (Namibia), Maputo (Mozambique), Kinshasa (DRC), Lagos (Nigeria) and São Tomé (São Tomé and Príncipe).

In December, TAAG will open another regular connection between Luanda and Pointe Noire (Republic of Congo), with two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.