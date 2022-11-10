Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe to Visit Cote d'Ivoire On Friday to Sign Afcon 2023 Host Country Agreement and Attend African Schools Football Championship Wafu B Qualifier

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will arrive in Abidjan on Friday morning, 11 November 2022 for the historic signing of the Host Country agreement for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and also attend the African Schools Football Championship Wafu B Qualifier matches.

The kick-off event of the WAFU B African Schools Football Championship Qualifier matches is at 09h30 local time and the CAF President will attend the launch event.

The signing ceremony of the Host Country agreement will be held at Sofitel hotel at 16h00 local time.

The CAF President will be joined by CAF Vice Presidents, football leaders from the Region and CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba.