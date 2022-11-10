Ghana: Visa Agent Granted Gh₵200,000 Bail for Allegedly Stealing 55 Airline Tickets

A visa agent, who allegedly stole 55 airline tickets from Emirates Airline Ticket Application of Landtours Ghana Limited, has been granted GH₵200,000.00 bail with four sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.

Ms Adwoa Pomaa, charged with stealing and unauthorised circumvention, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful ordered that the sureties should be direct family members of accused, and she (Pomaa) should report to the police every Tuesday.

The prosecution was also directed by the court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.

Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, MrMawuliDzebu, was the Chief Executive Officer of Landtours Ghana Limited, a company that deals in airline tickets.

The prosecution said accused was a resident of Odorkor while her accomplice, one Kudjo, was at large.

Chief Insp Anquandah said in June, last year, the complainant reported to the police that ticketing booking application belonging to Emirates known as Farelogix was compromised.

The court heard that this resulted in the issuance of 55 Emirates tickets amounting to GHS610,000.00 to travelers by unknown persons.

The prosecution said travelers travelled to Dubai, South Africa, Kenya, and China, in May, last year, and were put on 'stop list' at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Accra, in July, this year.

Chief Insp Anquandah said on October 1, this year, a witness, Mustapha Ibrahim, was arrested at the KIA by Ghana Immigration Service officials upon arrival from Dubai, and he was handed over to the police to assist in investigation.

Prosecution said Ibrahim informed the police that Ms Pomaa facilitated all his travelling documentation to Dubai, including the ticket after he had paid more than GH₵10,000.00 to her.

Chief Insp Anquandah said when Pomaa was arrested she admitted securing visa and ticket for Ibrahim to travel to Dubai, in May, this year.

The prosecution told the court that Pomaa said one Martin, a white man in Dubai, assisted her with the Dubai visa while Kudjogave her the ticket.

Chief Insp Anquandah said Pomaa could not lead the police to the house of her accomplice, and that she did not know where Kudjo resided and they normally met in town and did business through mobile money.

The prosecution said the telephone number given by Pomaa as that of Kudjo could not be reached.

Chief Insp Anquandah said efforts were being made to arrest Kudjo to assist in the investigation and three mobile phones belonging to Pomaa had been taken for examination to assist in investigation.