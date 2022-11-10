Ghana: Judo, Karate Tourneys to Mark Japan Week Celebrations

The 22nd Japanese Ambassador Judo tournament has been fixed for the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

It is part of celebration of this year's Japan week celebration in Ghana.

The celebrations would continue with the third Ambassador's Cup Kendo tournament at the same venue on Sunday along with the eighth Ambassador Japan Karate tournament.

According to the organizers, the Kendo display, which is an inmate characteristic of the Japan sports culture, would headline the sporting activities for the celebrations where the Ghanaian community would be introduced to the sport.

The week-long celebrations would be climaxed by the 19th Ghana Yosakoi Festival at the Police Fitness and Social Centre in Accra.

There would also be the Japan- Ghana High School Student Exchange Programme (online) and a Japanese Speech Contest.