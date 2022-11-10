Ghana: Legon Cities to Test Olympics Tenacity Tomorrow

Accra Great Olympics' unbeaten run in the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) will be tested in a city derby against Legon Cities at the Elwak Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Royals have enjoyed a decent start in the season's league, currently occupying the ninth position on the league table with seven points.

They become the next club in line to test the resolve of the Olympics lads who currently occupy the third position with 11 points and unbeaten.

Tomorrow's clash will renew an emerging rivalry since Wa All Stars changed management and relocated to the capital under the name Legon Cities.

The Wonder Club have had the most laughs in their clashes and are in a good mood to extend their impressive run.

Against a struggling Medeama side on Monday, Olympics had a greater share of possession but failed to translate that into goals; a problem the Wonder boys guided by Yaw Preko must find a way to address.

But Cities in a good moment may cause all manner of problems for Olympics.

Under Maxwell Konadu, the Royals have strengthened the team, recording two victories and a draw in their first five games.

Fans would be curious about how former players - Eric Osei Bonsu, Mitchell Otou and Mohammed Issaka - who have had stints with the visitors, perform against their former club.

Apart from the trio, new skipper of the side, Jonah Attuquaye, also represent a huge threat for Olympics whose defence must also brace for hell when they face former Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kodzie who will be supported by Alex Aso and others.

But Preko on the other side appears to have settled in well after taking over fully from his former boss, Daniel Annor Walker, and have carried the team's consistency into the new season.

He guided Olympics to win the 'GHALCA Top 6' pre-season tournament to make vast statement for trophies this season and he has not hidden that desire to compete for a major honours this campaign.

Gladly, he has maintained a chunk of the squad he inherited last season and that contributes to their impressive statistic of conceding only one goal so far - a 1-1 draw against another city rival, Accra Hearts of Oak.

That clearly suggests that the back men of Solomon Adomako, Abdul Bashiru, Raymond Grippman and Ebenezer Sekyere are on a good run while Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and Yusif Abdul-Razak pull the strings upfront.

Comparatively, the visitors look stronger on paper and tipped to run away victors, although the Royals have displayed the qualities to either cause an upset or ensure the spoils were shared.

On Saturday at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa, defending champions Asante Kotoko will play as guests of Medeama SC while Accra Hearts of Oak battle Karela United at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday as the competition takes a break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.