Ghana: Okyenhene Advocates Organic Farming

Bunso — The Okyenhene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori, has urged farmers, who use chemical fertilisers to adopt organic farming to increase yield and change their economic fortunes and the country at large.

He said organic farming, which is devoid of harmful chemicals, would prevent farmers from buying expensive pesticides and agro chemicals.

Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin, made the call on Tuesday at the maiden Ecoland Organic Farmer's Day celebration, organised by Ecoland International in partnership with the Okyeman Traditional Council, at Bunso, in the Easter Region.

Other partners are German Embassy, and the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies (UCAES), on the theme: "Promoting small scale agriculture through organic farming."

The President of Ecoland International, Mr Rudolf Bühler, said Ghana has the natural potential of establishing its own natural food sovereignty.

"If we look at the present international economic crisis, we should be aware of the large amount of food imports to Ghana. Shortages and inflation might come up since all this imports are subject to the foreign exchange rate," he said.

Mr Bühler said the creation of food sovereignty by developing and increasing agricultural production is important, but it should be done in a sustainable, environmentally and climate friendly way.

"The most resource efficient agricultural practices are the organic agriculture methods," he said.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, said organic farming improved the livelihoods of farmers as they did not need money to buy expensive fertilisers.

He said organic farming would help stop the importation of expensive fertilisers and food products.

"Farmers need to understand and appreciate that opting for organic farming is cheaper than buying tractors," he said, and commended the UCAES for commencing degree programmes in organic farming, Mr Krull said.

After the ceremony, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori, and the other dignities visited an organic ginger farm at Bunso.