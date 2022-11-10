Ghana: Lands Minister Calls for Multilateral Approach to Fight Climate Change

10 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called for a multilateral approach to halt climate change.

"The effects of climate change are trans-jurisdictional so we cannot continue to work in silos if we are to deliver action at scale," he justified his position.

Mr Jinapor made the call on Tuesday when he participated in a panellist discussion with colleague ministers at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP27), a UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

The minister also attended another panellist discussion which was championed by the government of the United States of America to discuss nature-based solutions to climate, society and biodiversity.

Mr Jinapor noted that nature-based solution was capable of offering up to a third of the global climate solutions.

He, however, admitted that the world would not be able to deliver at scale if farmers and members of fringe communities are put at the centre.

He also disclosed that through Ghana's REDD+ Strategy and policies such as the Cocoa and Forests Initiative (CFI), the country has committed itself to ensure sustainable production that benefits producers and consumers.

Mr Jinapor also touted the achievements of the government in dealing with deforestation in the country, disclosing that the government has reduced deforestation in the country by 13%.

He said Ghana has therefore recorded her first emission reductions, which have been verified and validated by independent third parties, at a value of 972,456 tones, thereby generating a results-cased carbon payment of US$ 4, 862,280.00.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.