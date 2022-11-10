Ghana: Lands Minister Calls for Multilateral Approach to Fight Climate Change

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called for a multilateral approach to halt climate change.

"The effects of climate change are trans-jurisdictional so we cannot continue to work in silos if we are to deliver action at scale," he justified his position.

Mr Jinapor made the call on Tuesday when he participated in a panellist discussion with colleague ministers at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP27), a UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

The minister also attended another panellist discussion which was championed by the government of the United States of America to discuss nature-based solutions to climate, society and biodiversity.

Mr Jinapor noted that nature-based solution was capable of offering up to a third of the global climate solutions.

He, however, admitted that the world would not be able to deliver at scale if farmers and members of fringe communities are put at the centre.

He also disclosed that through Ghana's REDD+ Strategy and policies such as the Cocoa and Forests Initiative (CFI), the country has committed itself to ensure sustainable production that benefits producers and consumers.

Mr Jinapor also touted the achievements of the government in dealing with deforestation in the country, disclosing that the government has reduced deforestation in the country by 13%.

He said Ghana has therefore recorded her first emission reductions, which have been verified and validated by independent third parties, at a value of 972,456 tones, thereby generating a results-cased carbon payment of US$ 4, 862,280.00.