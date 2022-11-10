Ghana: Nandon Naa Advises Chiefs to Serve as Mentors

Wa — The Nandom Naa, Professor Edmond Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, has advised chiefs to serve as mentors for the youth in society.

He said chiefs in the country were considered custodians of morality, honesty, cultural values and embodiment of unity.

Naa Pro Chiir VIII, gave the advice at a ceremony to install Naa Ganglaar Bog-Belagh Tater V, as divisional chief of Kuselle, in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The Naa Tater V, a lawyer was enskinned in accordance with the customs and traditions of Kuselle at an event that attracted colleague lawyers, government officials, politicians and other well-meaning personalities in society.

Naa Prof Chiir VIII, who performed the enskinment rites, admonished the new chief to be fair and seek the wellbeing of the people.

"As Chief, you are to live an exemplary life, your conduct should be regulated. It is significant to note that some of the things you used to do as ordinary person cannot be done now that you are chief", he said.

Naa Prof Chiir VIII asked the new chief to obey the constitution, promote peace and mobilize the people for development.

The Nadom Naa asked the people to support the new chief towards progress.

Naa Chiir VIII said "the role of chiefs is to lead their people for socio-economic development.

Naa Tater V commended the people for the honour done him, and pledged to work with the sub-chiefs for the betterment of the town.

The new chief is an old student of the Lawra Secondary School (1979-1983) and read law at the Ghana School of Law (1990 to1992) after attending the University of Ghana where he obtained his first degree.

Naa Tater worked with the Upper East RegionalCommission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) as a legal officer, from 1994 to 2005, and served as a secretary to the Upper East Regional Branch of the Ghana Bar Association since 1996.

He set up his private law firm christened Tater Law Consult at Bolgatanga in December 2015.