Ghana: Military Fighting 'Galamsey' Seize 30 Excavators ... Destroy, Immobilise Eight

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces deployed in the fight against illegal mining in forest reserves and river bodies have seized 30 excavators, destroyed four and immobilised four others on site.

This was after the re-launch of Operation Halt II on October 11 2022 with the seizure and destruction made within the period ending October 31.

According to the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, during the three- week operation period, the teams destroyed 103 Changfan machines, nine water pumping machines, five generator sets and two fuel storage tanks

He said they also destroyed other improvised mining equipment and structures adding that the Operation Halt II teams seized six motorcycles and motorking tricycle.

He stated that, the operations were conducted at Kade, Ofoase, Oda, and PraAnom along the banks of Rivers Birim and Pra in the Southern Command Area of operational responsibility.

In the Central Command area of operational responsibility, the operations were conducted at Yawkrom, Agroyesum and Takorase along the River Offin.

According to Naval Captain Larbi, there have been improvement in the turbidity of the rivers following the success of the operations.

In respect of arrests, he stated that at Banda Nkwanta in the Northern Command area of operational responsibility, the team arrested eight suspected illegal miners and handed them over to the District Police Station.

He assured Ghanaians of the GAF's commitment to the fight against illegal mining in the river bodies and in the forest reserves and called for the support of all to enforce the necessary measures in the interest of Ghana's socio-economic development.