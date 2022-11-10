Ghana: Nii Ashitey Files Nomination for NDC National Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), National Chairman Aspirant, Nii Armah Ashitey, on Tuesday filed his nominations to contest the party's chairmanship position in the upcoming national executive elections.

He was led by some party faithful to submit the forms at the party's headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

The event witnessed some party supporters and grassroots clad in party colours rallying their support behind the former Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Nii Armah Ashitey who had served the party since its formation is contesting against Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the chairman of the party, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary who is now vying for the chairmanship position and one Mr Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Addressing the media after the filling, the former Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency expressed excitement saying "I am happy that at long last the dream is coming true... the dream to lead this great party of ours that we love so much is coming true and come the day of election, Nii Armah Ashitey will emerge victorious and become the leader of this party."

He promised to provide leadership for the party to be able to mobilise support for election 2024 adding "that's the dream... the dream is that 2024 we will win elections and win it hands down and so I am going to provide the branches, constituencies and regionals the necessary resources required to work towards 2024 election."

Nii Armah Ashitey observed that, the party lacked reorganisation and promised to give the elders and founders of the party an executive power to be the highest decision making body in between congresses so that the values, ideologies and principles of the party were maintained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We've a situation where when you move one step ahead and you lose elections, you're forgotten. I am going to reconnect and revisit all those people who have problems with the party so that together we can go into 2024 election more united than ever before," he stated.

Touting his achievements, the trade unionist said he had the qualification to lead the party after going through the hierarchy from the branch level to serving as Mayor of Tema under the first NDC administration from 1992 to 2021 and as Minister under the Prof. Mills and John Mahama administrations.

He said his decision to contest the chairmanship followed calls from the rank and file of the party to change the current leadership and urged the delegates of the party to vote out the current chairman and the general secretary to help restore confidence in the party's leadership.