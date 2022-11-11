Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With Victims of Anambra Fire

The president urged emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who died in the fire incident, on Tuesday, at Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the fire started after an explosion at the chemical and surgical line of the market.

Many people were feared killed and goods worth millions destroyed during the incident.

In a condolence message by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Buhari said he was pained for the losses incurred by those who had investments in the market.

The president prayed that God would grant the injured quick recovery.

He urged emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims.

Mr Buhari directed the security agencies to ensure thorough investigation into the incident to avoid a recurrence in the future.

Death toll unknown

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, said although there were "casualties" during the incident, the actual number of the dead and the injured had not been ascertained.

The fire chief said the incident only affected science and lab line of the market, and not the entire market.

He said some shops were also affected during the fire incident.

"About 80 shops were affected not really because of the fire outbreak but because of the vibration of the explosions which collapsed some market buildings," he said.

Mr Agbili said "a lot of safety measures" were taken after the incident to protect the market.