Nigeria: Suspected IPOB Members Kill Soldier, Abduct Another - Official

Suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have killed a soldier in Amangwu, a community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria's South-east.

The unidentified soldier was killed during "military engagements" with the suspected IPOB members in the community, which occurred between 3 and 5 November.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the "military engagements" were in response to the abduction of another soldier in the community on 2 November by the IPOB members.

The soldier, Bassey Ikunugwan, was abducted on 2 November along Okwu-Ebem Road, Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ikunugwan, a sergeant, was officially on leave pass when he was abducted.

Following his abduction, troops embarked on a search and rescue operation on 3 November at a forest in the community where the soldier was being held by his abductors.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the troops later "confirmed" that the abductors were IPOB members and its militant wing, ESN, camping at the forest.

"During the search and rescue operations, contact was made with members of the proscribed armed groups resulting in exchange of fire," he said.

Having not accomplished their mission, the troops continued the search and rescue operations on 4 November at Okon-Aku, another community in the council area, where they came in contact with the suspected IPOB members.

During the operation, the troops killed a suspected IPOB member and recovered AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm and a mobile phone, Mr Nwachukwu said.

In a follow up operation on Saturday, the troops raided another IPOB camp in Amangwu community of the state.

"During the operation, troops neutralised two of the criminals, while some fled with gunshot wounds," he said.

Recovered weapons

Two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, four pump action guns, one locally made pistol, one sniper rifle, six magazines, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), two CCTV cameras, one solar panel, flags, one walkie-talkie, and one motorcycle were among the items recovered during the operation, according to the army spokesperson.

Others include, two mobile phones, two pamphlets of Biafra anthem, one INEC box, 12 face caps, machetes, pairs of combat boots, pairs of rain boot, camouflage uniforms, one transistor radio, two jungle hats, two knee guards, one power bank, one INEC image capturing machine and a Permanent Voters Card.

"Sadly, during these engagements, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice," Mr Nwachukwu said.

He said the troops would leave no stone unturned in the search for the abducted soldier.

The army spokesperson said the military authority decided "to clear the air on the operations" in response to some publications alleging that troops of Headquarters of 82 Division invaded Amangwu Community in Abia state.

"The Nigerian army assures the general public that all its operations will be conducted within the ambit of the law and in line with global best practices, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conducts guiding army's operations," he said.

Mr Nwachukwu maintained that "criminal acts of attack on and abduction of service personnel is an act against the state" and stressed that such act will not be let go without consequences.

He urged "law abiding citizens of Amangwu Community" to go about their legitimate businesses without panic, assuring that the military was always on ground to protect lives and properties.

The military and other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks in Nigeria's South-east by gunmen linked to Biafra agitation in the region.