Nigeria Launches New Tree-Planting Initiative Against Climate Change

10 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The Nigerian government on Thursday launched a new tree-planting project tagged: "Project 250k".

The new initiative which was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, said it targets the youth as part of efforts to get them involved in the country's fight against the devastating impacts of climate change in Nigeria.

Mr Dare said this while making his remarks at an event titled: "Youth and Climate Change," at the Nigerian pavilion in Egypt. The event is part of the activities marking the ongoing Conference of Parties in the North African country.

"We are launching a 250K project. This means we will be engaging 250,000 youths across the country, to plant 250,000 trees," the minister said.

He said the initiative will ensure that youths are paid for every tree planted and nurtured over the years.

"We have secured global partners already," he added.

Details later...

