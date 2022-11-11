Ghana: NLC Directs Teacher Unions to Call Off Strike Action

10 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed three striking teacher unions to call off their strike action.

This comes after a meeting between the NLC, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and representatives of the teacher unions on Wednesday in Accra.

The Employment Ministry dragged the Unions before NLC on Tuesday, after they refused to call off their strike.

The Labour Ministry subsequently held two meetings with the Unions but both of which ended inconclusively. An adjourned meeting on Monday between both parties was expected to have continued on Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

The three teacher Unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT) are on strike because they want the government to revoke the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of GES.

According to the union, Dr Eric Nkansah's nomination violates the criteria for the appointment of a GES Director-General because he is a banker and not a teacher.

The Teachers' Unions expressed their unhappiness and unwillingness to work with the new GES Director-General and called on the government to rescind its decision.

